Platinum Asset Management (ASX:PTM) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.67

Platinum Asset Management Ltd (ASX:PTM)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.67 and traded as high as $3.70. Platinum Asset Management shares last traded at $3.67, with a volume of 942,984 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of A$3.67 and a 200 day moving average price of A$3.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 7.36 and a current ratio of 7.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion and a PE ratio of 13.20.

About Platinum Asset Management (ASX:PTM)

Platinum Asset Management is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also caters to pension and profit sharing plans and corporations. The firm launches and manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It also launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

Further Reading: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Platinum Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Platinum Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.