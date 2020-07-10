Polymetal International (LON:POLY) PT Raised to GBX 1,840

Polymetal International (LON:POLY) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,680 ($20.67) to GBX 1,840 ($22.64) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on POLY. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 1,925 ($23.69) to GBX 1,800 ($22.15) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 1,300 ($16.00) to GBX 1,600 ($19.69) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Polymetal International from GBX 1,500 ($18.46) to GBX 1,800 ($22.15) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,631.75 ($20.08).

Shares of LON POLY opened at GBX 1,602 ($19.71) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.75. Polymetal International has a twelve month low of GBX 952.60 ($11.72) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,758 ($21.63). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,562.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,403.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.42.

In other Polymetal International news, insider Vitaly Nesis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,500 ($18.46), for a total transaction of £150,000 ($184,592.67). Also, insider Italia Boninelli purchased 730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,573 ($19.36) per share, for a total transaction of £11,482.90 ($14,131.06).

About Polymetal International

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, reclamation, and other related activities of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

