Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $255.50.

POOL has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Pool from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Sidoti lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub lowered Pool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Pool from $202.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Cfra upped their price objective on Pool from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th.

In related news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 18,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $4,076,953.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 112,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,047,579.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 15,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.20, for a total transaction of $4,163,211.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,429,775.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pool by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Torray LLC grew its stake in shares of Pool by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Torray LLC now owns 6,457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pool by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Pool by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Pool by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $279.13 on Friday. Pool has a twelve month low of $160.35 and a twelve month high of $280.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $260.35 and its 200 day moving average is $223.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 43.89 and a beta of 0.83.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Pool had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 69.42%. The company had revenue of $677.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Pool’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Pool will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

