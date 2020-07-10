Premier Foods (LON:PFD) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $40.01

Premier Foods Plc (LON:PFD) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $40.01 and traded as high as $81.24. Premier Foods shares last traded at $80.80, with a volume of 3,228,960 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PFD shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Premier Foods from GBX 80 ($0.98) to GBX 100 ($1.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Peel Hunt increased their target price on shares of Premier Foods from GBX 80 ($0.98) to GBX 90 ($1.11) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Premier Foods in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 56.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 40.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $685.69 million and a P/E ratio of 14.96.

Premier Foods Company Profile (LON:PFD)

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery and Sweet Treats segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavourings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

