Premier Gold Mines (TSE:PG) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.71

Premier Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:PG)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.71 and traded as high as $2.50. Premier Gold Mines shares last traded at $2.48, with a volume of 962,750 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PG. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on shares of Premier Gold Mines from C$2.99 to C$3.17 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Premier Gold Mines from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Premier Gold Mines from C$3.30 to C$3.50 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.79, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $522.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.06 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.71.

Premier Gold Mines (TSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The mining company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$30.46 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Premier Gold Mines Ltd. will post 0.1105023 EPS for the current year.

In other Premier Gold Mines news, Director Ewan Stewart Downie purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.55 per share, with a total value of C$77,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,707,778 shares in the company, valued at C$7,297,055.90.

About Premier Gold Mines (TSE:PG)

Premier Gold Mines Limited explores for, develops, and produces gold and silver deposits in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. It principally holds a 100% interest in the Mercedes Mine property located in the Southeast of Magdalena de Kino, in Sonora State, Mexico; a 40% interest in the South Arturo Mine situated in Elko County, Nevada; a 50% interest in the Greenstone Gold property, which includes the Hardrock project located in Ontario; a 100% interest in the McCoy-Cove project situated in Nevada; a 44% interest in the Rahil Bonaza project located in Northwestern Ontario; and a 100% interest in the Hasaga project situated in Red Lake Mining District, Ontario.

