Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.55

Pretium Resources Inc (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.55 and traded as high as $12.04. Pretium Resources shares last traded at $11.72, with a volume of 861,005 shares traded.

PVG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Pretium Resources from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Roth Capital upgraded Pretium Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from C$10.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd.

The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion and a PE ratio of 50.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.95, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$169.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$188.74 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Pretium Resources Inc will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Tom Yip sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.98, for a total transaction of C$1,197,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at C$658,680. Also, Senior Officer Michelle Ann Romero sold 30,000 shares of Pretium Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.00, for a total transaction of C$360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$600,000. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 423,940 shares of company stock worth $5,158,530.

About Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG)

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

