Private Trust Co. NA Acquires New Stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,801 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 541.3% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 397 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

SWKS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.67.

In other news, Director P Mcglade David sold 21,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total transaction of $2,924,252.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,300 shares of company stock worth $5,305,752 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $132.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.49. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $67.90 and a 52 week high of $138.22.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 24.35%. The company had revenue of $766.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.82%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

