Private Trust Co. NA Buys Shares of 772 FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 772 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,706,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 179.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,724,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDS opened at $347.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $310.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.79. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.22 and a 1-year high of $350.92.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.42. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.45% and a return on equity of 57.06%. The company had revenue of $374.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.35 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 30.80%.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total value of $545,241.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,198,051.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel Rebecca Stern sold 6,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.20, for a total transaction of $1,791,886.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,986 shares of company stock worth $4,802,372. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FDS shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $237.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $220.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.15.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

