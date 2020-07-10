Private Trust Co. NA Has $217,000 Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 53.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,816 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 28,727 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 128.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 421.7% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $8.44 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $6.82 and a 52-week high of $15.63. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.83.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.09). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 47.24%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HBAN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Nomura Securities dropped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Cfra reduced their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.95.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 11,464 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total transaction of $99,507.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 644,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,596,942.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 46,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total transaction of $425,206.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 532,943 shares in the company, valued at $4,849,781.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

