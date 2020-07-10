Private Trust Co. NA Has $244,000 Stock Holdings in Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its stake in Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Roche Holdings AG Basel were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Roche Holdings AG Basel during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Roche Holdings AG Basel during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel by 88.1% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel during the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RHHBY stock opened at $44.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $302.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30. Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR has a 52 week low of $33.14 and a 52 week high of $46.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.19.

RHHBY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in a research report on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. HSBC upgraded shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Roche Holding AG engages in the diagnostics and prescription pharmaceuticals businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anaemia, anticoagulation therapy, bone, cardiovascular, central nervous system, chlamydia, coagulation, dermatology, diabetes, gonorrhea, gout, hemostasis disorders, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, HPV, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, kidney and urogenital tract, leukemia, lipid and liver disorders, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, obesity, occult blood testing, ophthalmology, osteoporosis, pancreatitis, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, sepsis, sexually transmitted infections, skin cancer, transplantation, tuberculosis, urinary tract infections, and West Nile virus and infectious diseases.

