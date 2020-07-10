Private Trust Co. NA Invests $208,000 in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,483,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 810.7% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 7.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Unilever from $11.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. HSBC upgraded Unilever from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unilever has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Unilever stock opened at $53.71 on Friday. Unilever N.V. has a 12-month low of $44.06 and a 12-month high of $64.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.52.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

