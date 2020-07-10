Private Trust Co. NA Invests $212,000 in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 16.5% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. 37.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MLCO stock opened at $15.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of -68.48 and a beta of 1.99. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 52-week low of $10.81 and a 52-week high of $25.49.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.13). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $811.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $19.60 to $21.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Melco Resorts & Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.47.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

