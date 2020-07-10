Private Trust Co. NA Invests $218,000 in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 7,141 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,409 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,311 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Enbridge by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 45,195 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge by 5.8% during the first quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 13,542 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $29.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.23. The firm has a market cap of $60.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.45, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.58. Enbridge Inc has a 1 year low of $22.57 and a 1 year high of $43.15.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.52 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 4.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ENB. Barclays upgraded Enbridge to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. CIBC cut their price objective on Enbridge from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

