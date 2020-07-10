Private Trust Co. NA Invests $236,000 in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,944 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DOX. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 102,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after buying an additional 9,120 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Amdocs during the first quarter worth about $1,536,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 502.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 196,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,805,000 after acquiring an additional 163,936 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Amdocs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,648,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 9.2% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX opened at $58.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.96 and a 200-day moving average of $64.77. Amdocs Limited has a one year low of $44.05 and a one year high of $77.29.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.02. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Amdocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.327 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is presently 32.19%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Amdocs from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amdocs presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.83.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

