Private Trust Co. NA Invests $245,000 in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 592 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 205.9% during the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter worth about $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

NOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $307.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered ServiceNow from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $310.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $408.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded ServiceNow from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.74.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 28,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.85, for a total value of $11,893,310.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $337,254.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 16,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.09, for a total transaction of $5,809,372.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,062,706.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 380,122 shares of company stock worth $133,410,705. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NOW opened at $426.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $81.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $395.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $332.95. ServiceNow Inc has a 52-week low of $213.99 and a 52-week high of $430.83.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Further Reading: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.