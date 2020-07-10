Private Trust Co. NA Makes New $210,000 Investment in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 51.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co bought a new stake in Fastenal in the second quarter worth about $259,000. Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 15,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 6,734 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 185,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,932,000 after purchasing an additional 7,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 183.5% in the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 22,151 shares during the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on FAST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fastenal from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens upped their target price on Fastenal from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.55.

Shares of FAST opened at $43.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.20. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $26.72 and a fifty-two week high of $44.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.54 and its 200-day moving average is $37.03.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael John Dolan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Leland J. Hein sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $88,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,940.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,733 shares of company stock worth $3,997,099. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

