Private Trust Co. NA Makes New $216,000 Investment in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 847,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,843,000 after buying an additional 156,601 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 64.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,426,000 after acquiring an additional 320,775 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,414,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 43.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 369,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,976,000 after acquiring an additional 111,022 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 284,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:DSI opened at $120.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.90. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1-year low of $82.98 and a 1-year high of $128.15.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Featured Article: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.