Private Trust Co. NA Makes New $236,000 Investment in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in Marriott International by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Marriott International by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in Marriott International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 22,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Markston International LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Markston International LLC now owns 26,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on MAR. Gordon Haskett started coverage on Marriott International in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Marriott International from $148.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $136.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.43.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $86.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 1.60. Marriott International Inc has a 12-month low of $46.56 and a 12-month high of $153.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 231.22% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Marriott International Inc will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.