Private Trust Co. NA Makes New Investment in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 182.9% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 9,772 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 374.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 246.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on GPC shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stephens lowered shares of Genuine Parts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Genuine Parts from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, S&P Equity Research reduced their price objective on Genuine Parts from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.67.

Genuine Parts stock opened at $84.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.69 and a 200-day moving average of $85.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $49.68 and a one year high of $108.58.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.20). Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

