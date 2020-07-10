Private Trust Co. NA Purchases 12,700 Shares of ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR)

Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) by 81.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,352 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund by 11.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,828 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund by 12.8% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 63,934 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 7,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund by 109.9% during the first quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 40,277 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 21,085 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CTR opened at $2.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.78. ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $9.80.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Profile

ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

