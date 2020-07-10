Private Trust Co. NA Purchases 358 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XEL. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their price target on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.57.

In related news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 104,796 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total transaction of $6,899,768.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,387,201.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

XEL stock opened at $63.77 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $46.58 and a twelve month high of $72.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.75 and a 200-day moving average of $64.05.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

