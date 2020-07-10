Private Trust Co. NA Purchases Shares of 1,941 Vanguard Russell 2000 (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 (NASDAQ:VTWO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 by 746.3% in the first quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 224,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,745,000 after purchasing an additional 198,395 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 by 772.3% during the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 125,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,534,000 after purchasing an additional 110,744 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 in the 1st quarter worth $2,742,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 by 242.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 105,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,761,000 after buying an additional 74,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 by 140.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 117,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,839,000 after buying an additional 68,691 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VTWO opened at $114.31 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 has a 12 month low of $76.92 and a 12 month high of $136.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.328 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 2000’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 (NASDAQ:VTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.