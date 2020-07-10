Private Trust Co. NA Purchases Shares of 587 Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 587 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Msci by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Msci by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Msci by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Msci by 3.0% in the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Msci by 6.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Msci from $299.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $369.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Msci from $299.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Msci from $346.00 to $501.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.78.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $374.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.09 and a beta of 0.94. Msci Inc has a 52-week low of $206.82 and a 52-week high of $379.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $331.80 and its 200 day moving average is $302.42.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $416.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.36 million. Msci had a net margin of 33.28% and a negative return on equity of 286.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Msci Inc will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Msci news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.15, for a total transaction of $792,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 285,815 shares in the company, valued at $90,646,227.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,451,750 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

