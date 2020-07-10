Private Trust Co. NA Sells 1,300 Shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its stake in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 264,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,762,000 after acquiring an additional 23,890 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 72.2% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Realty Income by 39.8% in the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 9,584 shares during the last quarter. 73.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on O shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Realty Income from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Realty Income from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Realty Income from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.93.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $57.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Realty Income Corp has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $84.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.90 and a 200 day moving average of $64.07.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.39). Realty Income had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $414.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income Corp will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a jul 20 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2335 per share. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous jul 20 dividend of $0.23. This represents a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.34%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

