Puradyn Filter Technologies (OTCMKTS:PFTI) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.01

Puradyn Filter Technologies Incorporated (OTCMKTS:PFTI)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.01. Puradyn Filter Technologies shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 30,600 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01. The firm has a market cap of $690,000.00, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.57.

Puradyn Filter Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PFTI)

Puradyn Filter Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bypass oil filtration systems for use with internal combustion engines and hydraulic equipment that use lubricating oil worldwide. The company offers its products under the Puradyn name. Its Puradyn system cleans oil by providing a loop circuit of oil filtration and treatment to continually remove solid, liquid, and gaseous contaminants from the oil through a filtration and absorption process.

