Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.12

Quadrise Fuels International Plc (LON:QFI)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.12 and traded as low as $1.89. Quadrise Fuels International shares last traded at $2.20, with a volume of 1,304,251 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Quadrise Fuels International in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Peel Hunt reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Quadrise Fuels International in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03.

About Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI)

Quadrise Fuels International plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets emulsion fuel for use in power generation, industrial and marine diesel engines, and steam generation applications in the United Kingdom. It produces oil-in-water emulsion-based asphalts and fuels through its Multiphase Superfine Atomised Residue technology as a substitute for conventional heavy fuel oil.

