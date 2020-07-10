Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RDWR. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Radware from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Radware in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Radware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Radware by 450.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,174,744 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,752,000 after purchasing an additional 961,378 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Radware by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,107,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,336,000 after purchasing an additional 474,973 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Radware by 1,241.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 405,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,536,000 after purchasing an additional 374,929 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Radware by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,836,453 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,783,000 after purchasing an additional 352,585 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Radware during the 4th quarter worth about $8,275,000. 71.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDWR opened at $24.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.45. Radware has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $60.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.52 million. Radware had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Radware will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

