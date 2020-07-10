Rambler Metals and Mining (LON:RMM) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.76

Rambler Metals and Mining PLC (LON:RMM) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.76 and traded as low as $1.08. Rambler Metals and Mining shares last traded at $1.20, with a volume of 85,324 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Rambler Metals and Mining in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.50 million and a PE ratio of -1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.85, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Rambler Metals and Mining Company Profile (LON:RMM)

Rambler Metals and Mining PLC, a junior mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral deposits in Canada. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Ming copper-gold mine located in the Baie Verte Peninsula of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Sutton, the United Kingdom.

