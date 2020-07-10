Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group (NYSE: BABA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/9/2020 – Alibaba Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Nomura. They now have a $309.00 price target on the stock.

7/9/2020 – Alibaba Group is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock.

7/7/2020 – Alibaba Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a $276.00 price target on the stock.

6/19/2020 – Alibaba Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $260.00 to $270.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/9/2020 – Alibaba Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $260.00 price target on the stock.

5/26/2020 – Alibaba Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $230.00 to $235.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/26/2020 – Alibaba Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Cfra from $222.00 to $216.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/26/2020 – Alibaba Group had its price target raised by analysts at Nomura Instinet from $240.00 to $249.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/26/2020 – Alibaba Group had its price target raised by analysts at Nomura from $240.00 to $249.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/26/2020 – Alibaba Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a $241.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $250.00.

5/26/2020 – Alibaba Group had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $255.00 to $260.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/26/2020 – Alibaba Group had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc from $260.00 to $275.00.

5/24/2020 – Alibaba Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock.

5/21/2020 – Alibaba Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $261.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $217.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.62. The stock has a market cap of $663.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.56. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $151.85 and a fifty-two week high of $268.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $8.61. The firm had revenue of $114.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.31 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 350,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,243,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 29,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,722,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. 47.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

