Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp reduced its position in shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,330,828 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,790,252 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 5.35% of Regions Financial worth $468,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in Regions Financial by 203.1% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 31.5% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,366 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 245.3% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 7,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $9.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.69. Regions Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $6.94 and a 12 month high of $17.54.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 20.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Corp will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RF shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $17.50 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Regions Financial from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Nomura Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.72.

In related news, Director Jose S. Suquet purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,286.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jose S. Suquet purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.21 per share, for a total transaction of $51,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 41,527 shares in the company, valued at $423,990.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

