Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $8.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 339.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on RIGL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.82 on Thursday. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.28 million, a P/E ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.97.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 27.39% and a negative return on equity of 40.15%. The company had revenue of $55.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.94 million. Analysts predict that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1,850.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 27,842 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 21,994 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 46,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 8,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 167.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 32,392 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company's clinical programs include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Phase III clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.