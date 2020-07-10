Rio Tinto Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs (ASX:RIO) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $90.26

Rio Tinto Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs (ASX:RIO)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $90.26 and traded as low as $81.51. Rio Tinto Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs shares last traded at $83.72, with a volume of 1,653,419 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.20. The company has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion and a PE ratio of 17.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is A$83.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$90.26.

About Rio Tinto Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs (ASX:RIO)

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

