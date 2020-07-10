Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.51

Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.51 and traded as high as $2.60. Riot Blockchain shares last traded at $2.34, with a volume of 4,991,704 shares.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Riot Blockchain in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Riot Blockchain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th.

The company has a market capitalization of $79.10 million, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.32 and a 200-day moving average of $1.51.

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.07. Riot Blockchain had a negative return on equity of 32.39% and a negative net margin of 138.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Riot Blockchain Inc will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Riot Blockchain stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 604,738 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,666 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.95% of Riot Blockchain worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Riot Blockchain, Inc focuses on building, supporting, and operating blockchain technologies, primarily through its cryptocurrency mining operations and other developed businesses, as well as joint ventures, acquisitions, and targeted investments in the sector. Its primary focus is on Bitcoin and general blockchain technology.

