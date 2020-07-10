Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RHHBY shares. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. HSBC raised Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd.

Get Roche Holdings AG Basel alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mairs & Power INC increased its stake in Roche Holdings AG Basel by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power INC now owns 5,448,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,537,000 after acquiring an additional 27,420 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Roche Holdings AG Basel by 4.2% in the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 798,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,377,000 after buying an additional 31,874 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in Roche Holdings AG Basel by 3.6% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 660,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,590,000 after buying an additional 22,699 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Roche Holdings AG Basel by 3.1% during the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 367,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,913,000 after buying an additional 11,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in Roche Holdings AG Basel during the first quarter worth approximately $5,526,000. 0.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RHHBY stock opened at $44.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $302.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.19. Roche Holdings AG Basel has a twelve month low of $33.14 and a twelve month high of $46.00.

Roche Holdings AG Basel Company Profile

Roche Holding AG engages in the diagnostics and prescription pharmaceuticals businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anaemia, anticoagulation therapy, bone, cardiovascular, central nervous system, chlamydia, coagulation, dermatology, diabetes, gonorrhea, gout, hemostasis disorders, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, HPV, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, kidney and urogenital tract, leukemia, lipid and liver disorders, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, obesity, occult blood testing, ophthalmology, osteoporosis, pancreatitis, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, sepsis, sexually transmitted infections, skin cancer, transplantation, tuberculosis, urinary tract infections, and West Nile virus and infectious diseases.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Roche Holdings AG Basel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche Holdings AG Basel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.