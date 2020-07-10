Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.88

Rockhopper Exploration Plc (LON:RKH)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.88 and traded as low as $7.93. Rockhopper Exploration shares last traded at $8.19, with a volume of 707,924 shares.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Rockhopper Exploration in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $37.49 million and a P/E ratio of -1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 7.86 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 10.88.

In other Rockhopper Exploration news, insider Alison Baker purchased 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of £6,300 ($7,752.89). Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 74,591 shares of company stock worth $662,137.

Rockhopper Exploration Company Profile (LON:RKH)

Rockhopper Exploration plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the exploration and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage primarily in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region. The company holds 95.50% interests in the PL003a production licenses; 60.50% interests in PL003b production licenses; 64.00% interests in PL004a, PL004b, and PL004c production licenses; 100% interests in PL005 production licenses; 40% interests in PL032 and PL033 production licenses in North Falkland Basin; and 100% interest in PL010-PL016, PL025-PL029, and PL031 production licenses.

