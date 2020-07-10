Rotala (LON:ROL) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $39.65

Rotala Plc (LON:ROL) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $39.65 and traded as low as $26.04. Rotala shares last traded at $27.00, with a volume of 11,855 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $13.27 million and a P/E ratio of 6.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 32.24 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 39.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.61, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Rotala (LON:ROL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported GBX 7.35 ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 7.50 ($0.09) by GBX (0.15) ($0.00).

In other Rotala news, insider Simon Lee Dunn bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 39 ($0.48) per share, with a total value of £9,750 ($11,998.52). Also, insider Graham Spooner bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 37 ($0.46) per share, for a total transaction of £37,000 ($45,532.86).

Rotala Company Profile (LON:ROL)

Rotala Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides bus services in the United Kingdom. The company operates commercial and subsidized bus routes for businesses, local authorities, and public and private individuals. It is also involved in the property holding business. Rotala Plc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Tividale, the United Kingdom.

