Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its stake in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,229,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,760 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 1.87% of Seattle Genetics worth $372,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in Seattle Genetics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 11,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in Seattle Genetics by 0.5% during the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 21,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Seattle Genetics by 2.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 20.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Seattle Genetics alerts:

Shares of SGEN stock opened at $181.17 on Friday. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.02 and a 1 year high of $182.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.95 and its 200-day moving average is $130.56. The stock has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a PE ratio of -96.37 and a beta of 1.46.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.17). Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 32.81% and a negative return on equity of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $234.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Seattle Genetics news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 11,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $1,959,524.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.49, for a total value of $119,252.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 684,569 shares of company stock valued at $109,055,785. Insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

SGEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim raised shares of Seattle Genetics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Seattle Genetics from $174.00 to $186.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Seattle Genetics from $111.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.42.

Seattle Genetics Profile

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Seattle Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seattle Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.