Short Interest in ATN International Inc (NASDAQ:ATNI) Drops By 5.1%

ATN International Inc (NASDAQ:ATNI) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 212,500 shares, a decline of 5.1% from the June 15th total of 223,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, CEO Michael T. Prior sold 2,000 shares of ATN International stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $120,860.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,713,081.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael T. Prior sold 2,400 shares of ATN International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total transaction of $183,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,131,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,700 shares of company stock worth $325,796. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATNI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ATN International in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ATN International in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of ATN International by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ATN International by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ATN International by 82.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 26,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the period. 64.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATN International stock opened at $58.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.32. The company has a market capitalization of $965.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.16 and a beta of 0.17. ATN International has a fifty-two week low of $37.01 and a fifty-two week high of $79.64.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $110.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.99 million. ATN International had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. On average, analysts forecast that ATN International will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. ATN International’s payout ratio is -618.18%.

ATNI has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James downgraded shares of ATN International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. National Securities downgraded shares of ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. ATN International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.60.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless and wireline telecommunications services in North America, India, Bermuda, and the Caribbean. It operates through three segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers wireless and wireline services; wholesale wireless voice and data roaming services to wireless carriers principally in the Southwest and Midwest the United States; and retail wireless, wireline, and wholesale long-distance voice services to telecommunications carriers.

