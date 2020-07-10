Short Interest in Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) Decreases By 5.1%

Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 968,000 shares, a drop of 5.1% from the June 15th total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 426,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cabot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,279,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cabot by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,455,350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,158,000 after buying an additional 521,461 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cabot by 17.9% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,817,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $73,603,000 after buying an additional 427,606 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cabot during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,094,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cabot by 18.2% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 978,780 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,566,000 after buying an additional 151,014 shares during the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cabot stock opened at $36.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.08. Cabot has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $50.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.75.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $710.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.33 million. Cabot had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cabot will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Cabot’s payout ratio is 35.81%.

CBT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Cabot from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on Cabot from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine raised Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Northcoast Research cut Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.67.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

