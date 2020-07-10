Short Interest in Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Expands By 7.7%

Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the June 15th total of 984,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 404,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ CASH opened at $16.70 on Friday. Meta Financial Group has a 52 week low of $13.09 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $604.08 million, a P/E ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.76.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.26. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 22.05%. The company had revenue of $188.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.73 million. Research analysts anticipate that Meta Financial Group will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.52%.

CASH has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Meta Financial Group in a research report on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Meta Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Meta Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Meta Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.40.

In other Meta Financial Group news, Director William David Tull sold 46,005 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.74, for a total value of $908,138.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick V. Moore sold 3,300 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $64,086.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,799.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CASH. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,642 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $59,000. 77.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

