Short Interest in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) Declines By 5.1%

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a decrease of 5.1% from the June 15th total of 1,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 341,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, Director Martin J. Cohen acquired 10,000 shares of TFS Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.08 per share, with a total value of $140,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,500 shares in the company, valued at $274,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of TFS Financial during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 208.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TFS Financial in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in TFS Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in TFS Financial by 45.6% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 3,034 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. 10.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TFSL stock opened at $13.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.84 and its 200-day moving average is $17.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.28 and a beta of 0.36. TFS Financial has a twelve month low of $12.65 and a twelve month high of $22.47.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 1st. The bank reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 16.06%. Research analysts anticipate that TFS Financial will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 400.00%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of TFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, May 9th.

TFS Financial Company Profile

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, checking, certificate of deposit, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts. It also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

