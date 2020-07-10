Short Interest in Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) Rises By 6.6%

Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,260,000 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the June 15th total of 11,500,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

NYSE VST opened at $19.00 on Friday. Vistra Energy has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $27.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.91.

Get Vistra Energy alerts:

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). Vistra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vistra Energy will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Vistra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

In other Vistra Energy news, Director Arcilia Acosta purchased 10,000 shares of Vistra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.58 per share, with a total value of $195,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,199.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VST. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vistra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vistra Energy by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vistra Energy by 288.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VST shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Vistra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Vistra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vistra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Vistra Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Vistra Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.42.

Vistra Energy Company Profile

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

Featured Story: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.