Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Purchased by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) by 109.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 940,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 491,300 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.07% of Snap worth $11,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 463,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Snap by 661.9% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 220,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 191,300 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Snap by 535.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 69,470 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 198,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 33,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 37,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. 39.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SNAP opened at $25.94 on Friday. Snap Inc has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $26.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83. The stock has a market cap of $36.17 billion, a PE ratio of -35.53 and a beta of 1.79.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $462.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.01 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.64% and a negative net margin of 55.40%. The company’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Snap Inc will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,343 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $99,424.22. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 258,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,497,084.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 3,877,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $65,135,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,322,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,424,417.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,315,609 shares of company stock worth $154,856,791 in the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNAP. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Snap from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Argus raised Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Snap in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Snap from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.44.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

