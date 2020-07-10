Sophiris Bio (NASDAQ:SPHS) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.01

Sophiris Bio Inc (NASDAQ:SPHS) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.01. Sophiris Bio shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 139,649 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.34. The stock has a market cap of $373,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.28.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sophiris Bio stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sophiris Bio Inc (NASDAQ:SPHS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 226,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.66% of Sophiris Bio at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

About Sophiris Bio (NASDAQ:SPHS)

Sophiris Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The company's primary product candidate is PRX302, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer.

