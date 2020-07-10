Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.06

Shares of Spark New Zealand Ltd (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.06 and traded as high as $15.16. Spark New Zealand shares last traded at $15.07, with a volume of 21,840 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spark New Zealand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th.

The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.21 and its 200 day moving average is $14.06.

About Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY)

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications, and information and communications technology (ICT) products and services primarily in New Zealand. The company's Spark Home, Mobile & Business segment offers a range of services and content, data, and voice services across fiber, wireless, and copper broadband, mobile, online video entertainment, and nationwide Wi-Fi zones to consumer and small business customers.

