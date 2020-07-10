SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,132,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,702,434 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 18.19% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $431,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTL. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 175.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Emerald Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 224.7% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Investment Partners LLC now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPTL opened at $47.10 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $37.33 and a one year high of $51.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.63.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

