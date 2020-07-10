SRT Marine Systems (LON:SRT) Given Corporate Rating at FinnCap

SRT Marine Systems (LON:SRT)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reaffirmed by FinnCap in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON:SRT opened at GBX 30 ($0.37) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 33.69 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 37.79. The company has a market capitalization of $49.28 million and a PE ratio of 14.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.62, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 4.02. SRT Marine Systems has a 52-week low of GBX 0.21 ($0.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 40 ($0.49).

Get SRT Marine Systems alerts:

In related news, insider Simon Richard Tucker sold 1,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 32 ($0.39), for a total value of £352,000 ($433,177.46).

SRT Marine Systems Company Profile

SRT Marine Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies automatic identification system (AIS) based maritime domain awareness technologies, derivative products, and system solutions in North America, the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Europe, and internationally. It offers systems, such as DAS-Digital ATON, a system that links onshore and onboard navigation systems; NAIS-National Vessel Tracking, a vessel identification and tracking solution; MDM-Coastguard, a maritime border, as well as EEZ surveillance, command, and control system; VMS-Fisheries, a fishing boat tracking, monitoring, and management system; and VTS-Ports and Waterways, a monitoring and management system for maritime infrastructure, ports, and waterways.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for SRT Marine Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRT Marine Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.