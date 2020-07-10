State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 12,722 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 189.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,439 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,722 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $6,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 57.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. BTIG Research started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $320.80.

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $361.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $352.95 and its 200-day moving average is $322.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $218.00 and a 1-year high of $382.92.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.25. The firm had revenue of $276.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.85 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 14.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 1,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.00, for a total transaction of $368,781.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,278,998. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.15, for a total value of $9,364,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,617,232.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,311 shares of company stock valued at $37,929,019 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

