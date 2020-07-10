State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Stock Position in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,798 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $6,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Courier Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.6% in the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 42,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,538,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 134.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $274,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 387.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 13,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. 60.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRU stock opened at $58.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.62. Prudential Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.62 and a fifty-two week high of $103.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $13.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.81 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 5.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.00 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial Inc will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.64%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PRU. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Prudential Financial from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Prudential Financial from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, DOWLING & PARTN cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.93.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

