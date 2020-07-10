State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Stock Holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 47,978 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.05% of Equity Lifestyle Properties worth $6,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Equity Lifestyle Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Equity Lifestyle Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELS opened at $64.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 50.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.19 and its 200 day moving average is $65.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.97 and a fifty-two week high of $77.55.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $280.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.62 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 22.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ELS. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (down from $76.00) on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a report on Monday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.60.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

